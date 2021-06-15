Where to watch all 51 Euro 2020 matches online in Nigeria

As the European competition progresses, football fans stand a chance to watch their biggest stars online

Football fans across the continent will be able to stream every match of the UEFA Euro 2020, which runs from 11 June to 11 July 2021, on Showmax Pro.

Euro traditionally produces outstanding football, with many of the world's leading players given a grand stage. There will be spectator limits in place, and matches will be held in 11 cities across 11 countries to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the tournament.

Portugal will be defending the championship, although France, Belgium, and England are all rated higher, and will be playing with high expectations from fans.

Now football fans will be able to stream all the games of the tournament on Showmax Pro. Launched last year, Showmax Pro bundles the existing Showmax entertainment offering with music channels, news, and live sports streaming from SuperSport.

Fans can watch online at www.showmax.com or get the Showmax app and watch on their phones.



What else is on Showmax?

Other live sports available on Showmax Pro include all the English Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, and PSL games as well as a wide range of live sports events including athletics, professional boxing, and the world’s biggest marathons.

Sport documentaries available on Showmax include HBO’s gripping golfing documentary Tiger; What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali; and Klopp: The Inside Story.