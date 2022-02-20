Where’s the consistency for ‘dinosaur’ Iwobi?

Alex Iwobi, predictably, lamentably, reverted to type on Saturday as Everton were defeated by Southampton in the Premier League, and his performance is sure to bring out the same familiar critics.

Last weekend, the Nigeria midfielder was lauded for his outstanding performance for the Toffees as, revived by Frank Lampard, they were relentless against Leeds United, running out 3-0 winners in front of a buoyant home support at Goodison Park.

Iwobi’s vibrant performance prompted optimism that he might be primed to turn the corner under the incoming Lampard, whose arrival appeared to blow away the cobwebs that had accrued on Merseyside under the stewardship of Rafael Benitez.

Instead, Everton were brought crashing back down to earth on Saturday, as they were eclipsed 2-0 by Southampton, with Lamps’ early momentum being stopped in its tracks.

It was clear evidence of the size of the task at hand for him with the People’s Club, and proof that they must continue looking over their shoulder at the bottom three, and depressing indication that Iwobi’s performance against Leeds was yet another false dawn.

To his credit, the ex-Arsenal man did turn on the quality last weekend, creating five goalscoring chances—more than anyone on the pitch—and his 61 touches throughout the contest was not surpassed by any other player on either side.

One swallow doesn’t make a summer, but Everton fans saw a blueprint of what Lampard’s Everton could be, with Iwobi influential in an attacking, front-foot outfit, who sought to take the game to their opponents—unlike Benitez’s Toffees incarnation.

The Southampton game was a reality check, and unsurprisingly, Iwobi bore some of the brunt of the fans’ ire after the contest.

One Everton fan on social media described Iwobi as a ‘passenger’, another suggested he was mentally weak, one accused him of not rolling his sleeves up, while several stated their opinion that the midfielder is a Championship level player.

According to Lewis McKinlay, Iwobi is one of the team’s ‘dinosaurs from a bygone era’, who is responsible for Everton’s slump down the league table.

Daniel Hints, tweeting @DanHints, also pointed the finger at Iwobi’s consistency, which continues to be a problem for the Toffees.

“Every game is a learning curve for Lampard and I hope today he has learnt that Andre Gomes and Alex Iwobi can't be trusted in an Everton shirt,” he tweeted. “A 9/10 once every eight weeks, followed by seven weeks of 3/10, is not good enough.”

At this level, playing one good game in 1o matches isn’t good enough, and Lampard needs to make a decision quickly or whether he believes there’s an advantage to persisting with Iwobi or whether it’s time to drop the Nigerian to the bench or beyond.

The sensible money is with the latter.

New recruits Dele Alli and Anwar El-Ghazi give Lampard broader options in advanced roles, while Andre Gray is returning from injury and Andros Townsend came off the bench to replace Iwobi soon after the hour mark against Saints.

Again, the question of where Iwobi fits into this team has again been raised.

Despite impressing on the right wing against Leeds, he faded dramatically in a similar role against Southampton—not helped by a dysfunctional midfield alongside him.

Initially, he troubled Kyle Walker-Peters and Mohammed Salisu, but the duo quickly realised that Iwobi was incapable of taking them on and sending in a cross from wide areas.

As they grew in stature—KWP was arguably the game’s top performer—Iwobi scuttled into a more central area, where he was neutralised by Oriol Romeu.

He created just one goalscoring chance against Southampton—dramatically down from the Leeds game—and took 32 touches compared to 61 last week, a steep decline even though Everton were away from home.

Notably, while Iwobi equalled Donny van de Beek as Everton’s most involved player last weekend, against Southampton, 10 Toffees players saw more of the ball than the Super Eagle, demonstrating his peripheral role in the team’s performance.

His defensive contributions were minimal, while he lost the ball five times—only Richarlison conceded possession more often—proving maddening for Everton fans.

Of course, footballers shouldn’t be castigated based on the regular ebb and flow of fluctuating form, and perhaps Iwobi will come back strongly against Manchester City on Saturday.

However, the reality is that we’ve seen this too many times before, where Iwobi follows up one encouraging performance with nine anonymous ones.

Perhaps under previous managers, perhaps when the threat of relegation didn’t loom as large, perhaps in an Everton side without so many options, it could have been tolerable.

In the current circumstances, it would be a major risk for Lampard to persist with his Iwobi experiment.