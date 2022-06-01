‘Where are Mane and Salah?’ - Fans question Champions League XI without Liverpool duo

The Senegal and Egypt internationals failed to make the team of the season despite their displays with the Reds, who reached the final

A cross-section of supporters have voiced their dissatisfaction after Uefa revealed the 11 players selected for the 2021-22 Champions League Team of the Season without Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Real Madrid emerged as Champions League winners after defeating Liverpool 1-0 thanks to Vinicius Junior's second-half goal at Stade de France on May 28.

In the Uefa team, four Liverpool players - Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, and Fabinho – made the cut, Chelsea had Antonio Rudiger, Kevin De Bruyne was picked for Manchester City alongside Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain.

The 30-year-old Senegal international Mane and his Egyptian counterpart Salah had a great season with Liverpool but they were not named in the squad. Their absence has elicited debate on social media with fans feeling Uefa were biased in their team selection.

“Where are Mane and Salah, this is so biased,” Banji Damilola reacted to a post on the GOAL Africa Facebook page. “Where are Mane and Salah,” added Akanbi Peter Adetomiwa, while Ehis Best posed a question: “Why didn’t Salah or Mane make the list?”

Lawal Fatai also asked: “Where are Salah and Mane?”

Meanwhile, Mate Junior Maliselo opined Spanish side Villarreal, who have Nigeria winger Samuel Chukwueze in their ranks and reached the semi-finals where they suffered defeat against Liverpool, should have at least had one player in the squad.

“These guys are just very biased in the players, who they have chosen as players of the season.” Explained Maliselo, adding: “Villarreal did very well to get to the semi-finals yet none of their players makes the list for team of the season.

“Manchester City also deserves to have at least three or four players in that list.”

Abdulhakim Muktar explained: “Salah deserves to be in this team, but because of his African origin they decided to snub him down.”

Another set of fans opined instead of Mbappe, they should have picked Salah.

“Salah deserves to be on this list despite a disappointing final… and should be in the right-wing instead, of Mbappe,” explained Ovy Sçott while SiGno Green questioned: “What did Mbappe do in Champions League this season?”

Meanwhile, Mohamed Ali quipped: “There is someone, who deserves to be here also… Salah must be included in this squad,” while Salt GodPikin Ogbuji said: “Fair enough, but Salah could replace Mbappe.”

Evans Leopold also supported Scott and Green by saying: “Mbappe has no business in the team of the season Champions League. He has no business,” while Mayanja Josh Nkanji said: “How is Mbappe in there... What did he do in the UCL this season?”

Another African player, whom the supporters felt deserved to make the squad, is Ivory Coast international Sebastien Haller, who turns out for Ajax.

“Where is Sebastien Haller?” questioned Marshmello KE while “Sebastien [Haller] was by far a better more clinical striker and deserves to be in the squad,” added Josh Nkanji.

Marshmello KE said: “Haller had a great performance in his debut in the competition... I think Mbappe should not be there,” while Nana Kwame Ankomah wrote: “Haller and Salah will replace the wing forwards, Haller has 11 goals and Salah had eight.”

However, another set of supporters defended the list saying it was balanced.

“Balanced and well-deserved team,” explained Tsepo Lesibe while Bobby Ater Kagose quipped: “Where do you want them to fit...? I’d probably replace Mbappe with Sadio Mane… only that otherwise the first eleven is fully deserving.”

Do you agree that Mane and Salah deserved to make the list? Share your thoughts in the comments below.