When is the next Mashemeji derby? The first meeting between AFC Leopards vs Gor Mahia in 2021-22

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards enter the 2021-22 season with a point to prove after both sides were beaten to the FKF Premier League title

Tusker were crowned champions last term after finishing the season at the top of the 18-team table with 65 points from 32 matches while KCB came second, three points behind and Bandari came third on 53 points.

While AFC Leopards finished fourth with 48 points, Gor Mahia came a distant eighth with 45 points, and it was the first time in four years that K’Ogalo had missed out on the top-flight title.

The new season is set to kick-off on September 25 with Gor Mahia lined up to face KCB while AFC Leopards will tackle Tusker.

Last season, the two giants served Kenyans with a drab derby, with both fixtures ending 0-0 while in the previous Gor Mahia won both matches, 4-1 in the first round meeting and 1-0 in the second round fixture.

While Ingwe finished the season without a trophy, Gor Mahia consoled themselves with the FKF Shield Cup final victory against their bitter rivals and they will represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup.

WHEN IS THE NEXT DERBY?

The next Mashemeji derby between Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards will be played on October 20, 2021, at Nyayo Stadium and it will be the first derby of the 2021-22 season.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Kenya) Match Channel 20/10/21 15:00 15:00 AFC Leopards vs Gor Mahia KTN Burudani

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi, Kenya

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

