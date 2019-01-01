When is the match between Ukraine and Nigeria and how can I watch?
Getty Images
Nigeria try Ukraine for size in an international friendly expected to prepare Gernot Rohr’s men for their fixtures in November, when the Super Eagles are billed to play Benin Republic and Lesotho in Cameroon 2021 Afcon qualifiers.
Tuesday's game is the country’s first after their third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, and the fixture against the Europeans will put the three-time African champions in good shape for the upcoming encounters.
WHEN IS THE GAME?
The showdown has been scheduled for Tuesday, September 10.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Local Time
|Time (NGA)
|Match
|Channel
|10/09/19
|21:30
|19:30
|Ukraine vs Nigeria
|SuperSport 9
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Dnipro Arena, Dnipro
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.