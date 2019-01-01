Friendlies

When is the match between Ukraine and Nigeria and how can I watch?

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the friendly between Andriy Shevchenko’s men and the Super Eagles

Nigeria try Ukraine for size in an international friendly expected to prepare Gernot Rohr’s men for their fixtures in November, when the Super Eagles are billed to play Benin Republic and Lesotho in Cameroon 2021 Afcon qualifiers.

Tuesday's game is the country’s first after their third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, and the fixture against the Europeans will put the three-time African champions in good shape for the upcoming encounters.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The showdown has been scheduled for Tuesday, September 10.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Local Time Time (NGA) Match Channel
10/09/19 21:30 19:30 Ukraine vs Nigeria SuperSport 9

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Dnipro Arena, Dnipro

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.

