Women's World Cup
Friendlies

When is the international friendly between Nigeria and Zimbabwe and how can I watch?

Comments()
Shengolpix
Goal brings you everything you need to know about the international friendly between the Super Eagles and the Warriors

Nigeria begin their preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with a clash against Zimbabwe.

The Super Eagles make a return to the continental showpiece after missing the last two editions, and they are hoping to land in Egypt with they trophy as target.

For the visitors, they are making their fourth Afcon appearance and would be hoping to get out of the group stage unscathed.

Editors' Picks

 

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME?

Zimbabwe Cosafa Cup 2018

The encounter is scheduled to kickoff at 17:00 pm (West African Time) on Saturday, June 8. Gates open at midday and fans would have a chance to buy their tickets, which will be complemented by activities such as the locker room experience, photo booths and a pre-match music extravaganza.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Gernot Rohr and John Obi Mikel of Nigeria

 

Article continues below
Date Time Time (local) Match Channel
07/06/19 16:00pm GMT 17:00pm  Nigeria vs Zimbabwe SuperSport 7

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba

Godswill Akpabio Stadium

 

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will also be providing live, comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.

Close