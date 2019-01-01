When is the international friendly between Nigeria and Zimbabwe and how can I watch?
Nigeria begin their preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with a clash against Zimbabwe.
The Super Eagles make a return to the continental showpiece after missing the last two editions, and they are hoping to land in Egypt with they trophy as target.
For the visitors, they are making their fourth Afcon appearance and would be hoping to get out of the group stage unscathed.
WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME?
The encounter is scheduled to kickoff at 17:00 pm (West African Time) on Saturday, June 8. Gates open at midday and fans would have a chance to buy their tickets, which will be complemented by activities such as the locker room experience, photo booths and a pre-match music extravaganza.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Time
|Time (local)
|Match
|Channel
|07/06/19
|16:00pm GMT
|17:00pm
|Nigeria vs Zimbabwe
|SuperSport 7
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
Goal will also be providing live, comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.