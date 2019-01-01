Afcon
When is the international friendly between Nigeria and Senegal and how can I watch?

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the international friendly between the Super Eagles and the Lions of Teranga

Nigeria continue with their Africa Cup of Nations preparations against fellow qualifiers Senegal in a friendly.

The Super Eagles were held to a 0-0 draw by Zimbabwe in Asaba, and they would be hoping for a morale-boosting victory against Aliou Cisse’s men.

Gernot Rohr’s men will face Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar in their Afcon group in Egypt, while the Lions of Teranga square up against Algeria, Kenya and Tanzania.

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME?

Aliou Cisse Senegal coach

The encounter is scheduled to kickoff at 19:00 pm (West African Time) on Sunday, June 16. Gates will be closed as fans will not have a chance to watch their stars on parade.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Gernot Rohr and John Obi Mikel of Nigeria

 

Date Time Time (local) Match Channel
16/06/19 18:00pm GMT 7:00pm  Nigeria vs Senegal Closed doors

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Ismailia Stadium, Ismailia 

Godswill Akpabio Stadium

 

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will also be providing live, comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.

