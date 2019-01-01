When is the international friendly between Nigeria and Senegal and how can I watch?
Nigeria continue with their Africa Cup of Nations preparations against fellow qualifiers Senegal in a friendly.
The Super Eagles were held to a 0-0 draw by Zimbabwe in Asaba, and they would be hoping for a morale-boosting victory against Aliou Cisse’s men.
Gernot Rohr’s men will face Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar in their Afcon group in Egypt, while the Lions of Teranga square up against Algeria, Kenya and Tanzania.
WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME?
The encounter is scheduled to kickoff at 19:00 pm (West African Time) on Sunday, June 16. Gates will be closed as fans will not have a chance to watch their stars on parade.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Ismailia Stadium, Ismailia
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
Goal will also be providing live, comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.