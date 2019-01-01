Friendlies

When is the international friendly between Brazil and Nigeria and how can I watch?

Buda Mendes
Goal brings you everything you need to know about the friendly between the five-time world champions and the Super Eagles

Nigeria face Brazil in an international friendly to put the team in good shape ahead of November’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

The South Americans defeated the Super Eagles 3-0 in their last meeting in Abuja, and after 16 years, both teams will square up against each other to battle for supremacy.

Brazil have won 18 of their last 19 games in all competitions, while Gernot Rohr’s men are yet to lose any of their last four friendly encounters.

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME?

Neymar Brazil 2019

The encounter is scheduled to kickoff at 13:00 pm (West African Time) on Sunday, October 13. Gates open at midday and fans would have a chance to buy their tickets, which will be complemented by activities such as the locker room experience, photo booths and a pre-match music extravaganza.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Samuel Chukwueze - Nigeria vs. South Africa

 

Date Time Time (local) Match Channel
13/10/19 12:00 pm GMT 1:00 pm  Brazil vs Nigeria NTA, AIT

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

National Stadium, Singapore

Godswill Akpabio Stadium

 

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will also be providing live, comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.

