When is the international friendly between Brazil and Nigeria and how can I watch?
Nigeria face Brazil in an international friendly to put the team in good shape ahead of November’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho.
The South Americans defeated the Super Eagles 3-0 in their last meeting in Abuja, and after 16 years, both teams will square up against each other to battle for supremacy.
Brazil have won 18 of their last 19 games in all competitions, while Gernot Rohr’s men are yet to lose any of their last four friendly encounters.
WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME?
The encounter is scheduled to kickoff at 13:00 pm (West African Time) on Sunday, October 13. Gates open at midday and fans would have a chance to buy their tickets, which will be complemented by activities such as the locker room experience, photo booths and a pre-match music extravaganza.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Time
|Time (local)
|Match
|Channel
|13/10/19
|12:00 pm GMT
|1:00 pm
|Brazil vs Nigeria
|NTA, AIT
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
National Stadium, Singapore
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
Goal will also be providing live, comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.