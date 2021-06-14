When is the game between USA and Nigeria and how can I watch?
Nigeria square up against the United States of America in their last outing of the America Summer Series.
After a stuttering start – where they bowed 1-0 to Jamaica in Texas – the Super Falcons played a 3-3 draw with Portugal on Monday morning.
Despite a two-goal deficit, the reigning African women’s champions clawed their way back to ensure that the game ended on a no winner, no vanquished note.
For Randy Waldrum's team, they would be hoping to pick up their first victory against the four-time Women’s World Cup winners.
Regardless of the result, the essence of the outing is to keep the West African side in fine shape ahead of October’s Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifier against eternal rivals, Ghana.
WHEN IS THE GAME?
The international friendly has been scheduled for 02:00 (West African Time) on Thursday, June 17.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Time
|Time (Nigeria)
|Match
|Channel
|17/06/21
|01:00 GMT
|02:00
|USA vs Nigeria
|NFF TV
WHERE IS THE CLASH?
Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
Goal will be providing coverage with news and interviews of the showdown.