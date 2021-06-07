When is the game between Tanzania and Malawi and how can I watch?

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the Taifa Stars' international friendly against the visiting Flames

Tanzania take on Malawi in a friendly game organised to help Kim Poulsen’s men stay in top shape for September’s World Cup qualification matches against DR Congo and Madagascar.

The match against the Flames will be a fourth for the 62-year-old, who took over from Etienne Ndayiragije after the African Nations Championship, where the East Africans performed dismally.

He has since been in charge of three matches, a friendly game against Kenya where he lost 2-1 before falling by a solitary goal away to Equatorial Guinea in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and his only win, by a solitary goal as well, came at home over Libya in the aforementioned competition.

The Danish coach named a strong squad for the friendly with striker Mbwana Samatta, who finished last season playing for Turkish giants Fenerbahçe on loan from Premier League outfit Aston Villa, leading the way alongside Simon Msuva of Wydad AC of Morocco, and Novatus Dismas of Maccabi Tel Aviv, Israel.

Meanwhile, Malawi will also send a strong squad for the friendly with Moldova-based duo Peter Banda, Charles Petro, and Scotland-based defender Kieran Ngwenya leading the team to Dar es Salaam.

Apart from the trio, other professionals who made it to camp after being named in the squad by coach Meck Mwase are defender Dennis Chembezi and striker Khuda Muyaba, who play for South African First Division side Polokwane City.

However, the Flames suffered a blow in their build-up to the game after Nyasa Big Bullets defender Precious Sambani and Georgia-based midfielder Francisco Madinga were ruled out.

Sambani suffered a knee injury in the Bullets’ Super League encounter against Ekwendeni Hammers on Saturday while Madinga will not be able to travel out of Georgia due to the country’s Covid-19 travel restrictions.

In the last seven matches between the two nations, Tanzania have a good record against the Flames as they have managed three wins, three draws, and one defeat.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The international friendly has been scheduled for 20:30 (East African TIme) on Sunday, June 13.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Tanzania) Match Channel 13/06/21 20:30 EAT 8:30 PM Tanzania vs Malawi Azam TV

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Tanzania

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews, and features of the showdown.