When is the game between Sierra Leone and Nigeria and how can I watch?
Nigeria travel to Sierra Leone for their reverse fixture in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations billed for Cameroon.
The Super Eagles played out an unacceptable 4-4 draw in the first fixture, surrendering a four-goal lead as John Keister’s men left Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium with a point.
Victory for Gernot Rohr’s men against the Leone Stars will guarantee them a ticket to their 19th appearance at the biennial African football showpiece.
Having picked up an away point, Keister’s side would fancy their chances of stunning the Super Eagles as they are keen on qualifying for Afcon for the first time in 24 years.
WHEN IS THE GAME?
The Africa Cup of Nations qualifier has been scheduled for 17:00 (West African Time) on Tuesday, November 17.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Time
|Time (Nigeria)
|Match
|Channel
|17/11/20
|16:00 GMT
|17:00
|Sierra Leone vs Nigeria
|AIT, NTA
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
National Stadium Freetown
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.