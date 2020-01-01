Sierra Leone v Nigeria

When is the game between Sierra Leone and Nigeria and how can I watch?

Alex Iwobi Nigeria 2019
Goal brings you everything you need to know about the Super Eagles' Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Leone Stars

Nigeria travel to Sierra Leone for their reverse fixture in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations billed for Cameroon.

The Super Eagles played out an unacceptable 4-4 draw in the first fixture, surrendering a four-goal lead as John Keister’s men left Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium with a point.

Victory for Gernot Rohr’s men against the Leone Stars will guarantee them a ticket to their 19th appearance at the biennial African football showpiece.

Having picked up an away point, Keister’s side would fancy their chances of stunning the Super Eagles as they are keen on qualifying for Afcon for the first time in 24 years.

    WHEN IS THE GAME?

    Kei Kamara Vancouver Whitecaps MLS

    The Africa Cup of Nations qualifier has been scheduled for 17:00 (West African Time) on Tuesday, November 17.

    WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

    Fans - Nigeria vs. Libya

    Date Time Time (Nigeria) Match Channel
    17/11/20 16:00 GMT 17:00  Sierra Leone vs Nigeria AIT, NTA

    WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

    National Stadium Freetown

    Alexandria Stadium Egypt

    HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

    Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.

