When is the game between Portugal and Nigeria and how can I watch?

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the Super Falcons’ international friendly against A Seleccao das Quinas

Nigeria will take on Portugal in continuation of their United States of America Summer Series.

The Super Falcons bowed 1-0 to Jamaica in their first encounter played on Thursday night.

A second-half strike from Deneisha Blackwood clipped the wings of the reigning African women’s champions – a result which also ended their seven-match unbeaten run.

Against the Europeans – who suffered a 1-0 loss to hosts USA - Randy Waldrum's team would be hoping to return to winning ways as they continue their preparations for October’s Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifier against eternal rivals, Ghana.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The international friendly has been scheduled for 00:00 (West African Time) on Monday, June 14.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Nigeria) Match Channel 14/06/21 11:00 GMT 00:00 Portugal vs Nigeria -

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

BBVA Stadium, Houston, Texas

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will be providing coverage with news and interviews of the showdown.