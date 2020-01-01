When is the game between Nigeria and Tunisia and how can I watch?
Nigeria try Tunisia for size as they continue with preparations for November’s Africa Cup of Nations qualification against Sierra Leone.
Gernot Rohr’s second-string Super Eagles would be aiming to return to winning ways having bowed 1-0 to reigning African champions Algeria in their last outings.
Ramy Bensebaini’s sixth-minute strike handed the North Africans victory as coach Djamel Belmadi made it two wins from two against the three-time African kings.
Nigeria defeated Tunisia 1-0 the last time both teams met in the third-place play-off of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations staged in Cairo, courtesy of Odion Ighalo’s third-minute effort.
WHEN IS THE GAME?
The international friendly has been scheduled for 19:30 (West African Time) on Tuesday, October 13.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Time
|Time (Nigeria)
|Match
|Channel
|13/10/20
|18:30 GMT
|19:30
|Nigeria vs Tunisia
|SuperSport
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Jacques Lehmans Arena
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.