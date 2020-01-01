Friendlies

When is the game between Nigeria and Tunisia and how can I watch?

Ahmed Musa, Anice Badri – Tunisia vs. Nigeria
Backpagepix
Goal brings you everything you need to know about the Super Eagles' international friendly against Mondher Kebaier's Carthage Eagles

Nigeria try Tunisia for size as they continue with preparations for November’s Africa Cup of Nations qualification against Sierra Leone.

Gernot Rohr’s second-string Super Eagles would be aiming to return to winning ways having bowed 1-0 to reigning African champions Algeria in their last outings.

Ramy Bensebaini’s sixth-minute strike handed the North Africans victory as coach Djamel Belmadi made it two wins from two against the three-time African kings.

    Nigeria defeated Tunisia 1-0 the last time both teams met in the third-place play-off of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations staged in Cairo, courtesy of Odion Ighalo’s third-minute effort.

    WHEN IS THE GAME?

    Taha Yassine, William Troost-Ekong -Tunisia vs. Nigeria

    The international friendly has been scheduled for 19:30 (West African Time) on Tuesday, October 13.

    WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

    Tunisia fans

    Date Time Time (Nigeria) Match Channel
    13/10/20 18:30 GMT 19:30 Nigeria vs Tunisia SuperSport 

    WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

    Jacques Lehmans Arena

    Alexandria Stadium Egypt

    HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

    Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.

