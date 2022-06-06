When is the game between Nigeria and Sierra Leone and how can I watch?

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the Super Eagles' Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixture against the Leone Stars

Nigeria will commence their bid to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with its opening fixture against Sierra Leone.

After a failed expedition at the 2021 edition – where the Super Eagles bowed to Tunisia in the Round of 16 – the West Africans are aiming to return to the competition with a bang.

However, they must negotiate their way past the Leone Stars, Guinea-Bissau and Sao Tome and Principe in Group A.

The three-time African champions go into the game full of hope, having tried Mexico and Ecuador for size in recent international friendlies.

For John Keister’s men, they would be hoping to cause an upset against Jose Peseiro’s side.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The match between Nigeria and Sierra Leone is scheduled for 17:00 (West African Time) on Thursday, June 9.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Nigeria) Match Channel 9/6/22 16:00 GMT 17:00 Nigeria vs Sierra Leone AIT, Super Sports

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

M.K.O Abiola Stadium, Abuja



HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

