When is the game between Nigeria and Sierra Leone and how can I watch?
Nigeria take on Sierra Leone in an Africa Cup of Nations qualification game as the race for Cameroon 2022 gets fiercer.
Having won their first two games against Benin Republic and Lesotho, the three-time African champions would be gunning for victory as they hope to consolidate on their position as Group L leaders.
They come into this fixture well prepared following their recent international friendlies against reigning African champion Algeria and Tunisia in Austria.
Following their dreadful start to life in the qualifying series, John Keister’s men know that anything short of all maximum points against Gernot Rohr’s men would spell doom in their race to appear at the biennial African football showpiece for their third time ever.
WHEN IS THE GAME?
The Africa Cup of Nations qualifier has been scheduled for 17:00 (West African Time) on Friday, November 13.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Time
|Time (Nigeria)
|Match
|Channel
|13/11/20
|16:00 GMT
|17:00
|Nigeria vs Sierra Leone
|SuperSport
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
