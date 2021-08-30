When is the game between Nigeria and Liberia and how can I watch?

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier against the Lone Star

Nigeria begin their race for the 2022 Fifa World Cup with a clash against Liberia this week.

The Super Eagles – who have participated in the global football showpiece on six occasions – are hoping to earn a berth to Qatar 2022

However, they must negotiate their way past the Lone Star, Cape Verde and the Central African Republic in Group C of the qualifiers.

For Peter Butler’s men, they would be eyeing an upset against Gernot Rohr’s side in a bid to fuel their ambitions of reaching the World Cup for the first time ever.

Their closest attempt at qualifying for the quadrennial football fiesta was in 2001, losing out on the ticket for South Korea and Japan 2002 to Nigeria by just one point in the qualifiers.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The World Cup qualifier has been scheduled for 16:00 (West African Time) on Friday, September 3.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Nigeria) Match Channel 03/09/21 15:00 GMT 16:00 Nigeria vs Liberia NFF TV

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.