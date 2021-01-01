Nigeria v Lesotho

When is the game between Nigeria and Lesotho and how can I watch?

Shina Oludare
Chief Editor Nigeria
Lesotho 2019
BackpagePix
Goal brings you everything you need to know about the Super Eagles' Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the visiting Crocodiles

Nigeria take on Lesotho in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in what is a Group L dead-rubber on Tuesday.

The three-time African champions silenced the Crocodiles in the reverse fixture played at the Setsoto Stadium, Maseru – with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen netting a brace in the 4-2 win.

In this encounter, both teams are expected to play for pride as nothing is at stake since Gernot Rohr’s men have already booked their place in Cameroon, while the visitors won't scale through even if they get a win.

The Super Eagles would be hoping to end their campaign unbeaten, while Thabo Senong’s men are craving for their first win after five matches.
 

WHEN IS THE GAME?

Lesotho Nigeria 2019

The Africa Cup of Nations qualifier has been scheduled for 17:00 (West African Time) on Tuesday, March 30.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Nigeria fans

Date Time Time (Nigeria) Match Channel
30/03/21 16:00 GMT 17:00 Nigeria vs Lesotho AIT, NTA

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos

Alexandria Stadium Egypt

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.

