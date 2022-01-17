When is the game between Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau and how can I watch?

Nigeria will be aiming to make it three wins from three matches when they square up against Guinea Bissau at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Although the Super Eagles have qualified for the Round of 16 following victories over Egypt and Sudan, Augustine Eguavoen’s men would be aiming to continue their perfect start in the tournament.

For the Djurtus, they are on the brink of elimination but defeating the three-time African champions at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua could hand them a lifeline.

Interestingly, this is the first time the two countries will be squaring up against one another at the level of this but Baciro Cande’s must emerge victoriously, else they kiss Afcon 2021 goodbye.

Article continues below

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The match between Nigeria and Sudan is scheduled for 20:00 (West African Time) on Wednesday, January 19.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date

Time Time (Nigeria) Match Channel 19/1/22 20:00 Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau SuperSport, TV5 Mundial

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

GOAL will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.