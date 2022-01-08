When is the game between Nigeria and Egypt and how can I watch?

Nigeria begin their quest to become African champions when they square up against Egypt.

The Super Eagles – who finished third at the 2019 edition – are making their 19th appearance in the finals, and they would be eyeing a fourth crown.

For the Pharaohs, their last outing was disastrous as they failed to get past the Round of 16 against South Africa.

Blessed with stars like Mohamed Salah, Mohamed El Neny and Mostafa Mohamed, the North Africans would fancy their chances of ruling Africa for a record eighth time.

To achieve that, Carlos Queiroz’s men must negotiate their way past the Super Eagles, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan in Group D.

More importantly, they will be eyeing all points against Augustine Eguavoen’s side to begin their campaign on a flying note.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The Africa Cup of Nations match has been scheduled for 17:00 (West African Time) on Tuesday, January 11.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Nigeria) Match Channel 11/1/22 16:00 GMT 17:00 Nigeria vs Egypt SuperSport TV

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua, Cameroon

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

