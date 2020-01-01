Friendlies

When is the game between Nigeria and Algeria and how can I watch?

Shina Oludare
Nigeria vs Algeria
Goal brings you everything you need to know about the Super Eagles' international friendly against the reigning African champions

Nigeria take on Algeria in a friendly game organised to help Gernor Rohr’s men stay in top shape for November’s Africa Cup of Nations double-header qualification tie against Sierra Leone.

The game against the reigning African champions is the Super Eagles’ first international match of 2020 as Covid-19 ensured all football-related activities was placed on hold.

Djamel Belmadi's men clash with the three-time African champions for the fourth time in three years. The Desert Foxes had the upper hand in their last encounter at the 2019 Afcon semi-final in Cairo.

    WHEN IS THE GAME?

    Riyad Mahrez - Algeria

    The international friendly has been scheduled for 19:30 (West African TIme) on Friday, October 9.

    WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

    Ahmed Musa, Sofian Feghouli - Algeria vs Nigeria

    Date Time Time (Nigeria) Match Channel
    09/10/20 18:30 GMT 19:30 Nigeria vs Algeria SuperSport 

    WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

    Jacques Lehmans Arena

    Alexandria Stadium Egypt

    HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

    Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.

