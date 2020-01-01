When is the game between Nigeria and Algeria and how can I watch?
Nigeria take on Algeria in a friendly game organised to help Gernor Rohr’s men stay in top shape for November’s Africa Cup of Nations double-header qualification tie against Sierra Leone.
The game against the reigning African champions is the Super Eagles’ first international match of 2020 as Covid-19 ensured all football-related activities was placed on hold.
Djamel Belmadi's men clash with the three-time African champions for the fourth time in three years. The Desert Foxes had the upper hand in their last encounter at the 2019 Afcon semi-final in Cairo.
WHEN IS THE GAME?
The international friendly has been scheduled for 19:30 (West African TIme) on Friday, October 9.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Time
|Time (Nigeria)
|Match
|Channel
|09/10/20
|18:30 GMT
|19:30
|Nigeria vs Algeria
|SuperSport
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Jacques Lehmans Arena
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.