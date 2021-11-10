When is the game between Liberia and Nigeria and how can I watch?

Nigeria’s quest for a place at the 2022 Fifa World Cup will go down to the wire with a clash against Liberia this week.

A first-half brace from Kelechi Iheanacho powered the Super Eagles to a 2-0 triumph over the Lone Star in the reverse fixture staged in Lagos.

However, victory for Gernot Rohr’s men would boost their ambitions of picking a ticket to the third round – where Africa’s representatives will be selected.

Peter Butler’s men – whose Qatar 2022 dreams have faded into thin air, albeit, they will play for pride having in mind that they sit at the base of Group C.

Liberia’s closest attempt at qualifying for the quadrennial football fiesta was in 2001, losing out on the ticket for South Korea and Japan 2002 to Amodu Shuaibu’s Super Eagles by just one point in the qualifiers.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The World Cup qualifier has been scheduled for 17:00 (West African Time) on Saturday, November 13.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Nigeria) Match Channel 13/11/21 16:00 GMT 17:00 Liberia vs Nigeria NFF TV

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Stade Ibn Batouta, Tangiers

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

