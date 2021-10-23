When is the game between Ghana and Nigeria and how can I watch?
Ghana square up against reigning African champions Nigeria in a make or break Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualification first round, second leg encounter.
Uchenna Kanu’s first-half double propelled the Super Falcons to a 2-0 victory over the Black Queens in the reverse fixture played in Lagos on Wednesday.
And to qualify for the second round – where they will face either Niger Republic or Cote d’Ivoire, Mercy Tagoe’s women must erase their two-goal deficit before scoring at least one more goal to see them through.
Ghana are yet to win the biennial African football showpiece, with their best performance a second-place finish in 1998, 2002, and 2006.
WHEN IS THE GAME?
The qualifier has been scheduled for 17:00 (West African Time) on Sunday, October 24.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Time
|Time (Nigeria)
|Match
|Channel
|24/10/21
|16:00 GMT
|17:00
|Ghana vs Nigeria
|NFF TV
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Accra Sports Stadium, Accra
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.