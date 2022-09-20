When is the game between Ghana and Brazil and how can I watch?

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the Black Stars' international friendly against the five-time World Cup winners

Ghana slug it out with Brazil as they step up preparations for the 2022 Fifa World Cup billed for Qatar.

The choice of A Selecao is understandable having in mind that the Black Stars will lock horns with another South American side in Uruguay in the group stage alongside Portugal and South Korea in Group H.

Also, the fixture against the five-time world champions could see Athletic Bilbao’s Inaki Williams and Brighton and Hove Albion’s Tariq Lamptey make their international bow for the West Africans.

For Tite’s men, the friendly is beneficial because they must negotiate their way past Cameroon if they are to reach the knockout round of the global football showpiece.

It is worthy to note that Brazil are unbeaten in their last 13 matches in all competitions dating back to September 3, 2021, when they silenced Chile 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier at Estadio Monumental David Arellano.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The match between Brazil and Ghana is scheduled for 19:30 (West African Time) on Saturday, September 23.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Ghana) Match Channel 23/9/22 19:30 (WAT) 6:300pm Brazil vs Ghana beIN Sports

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Stade Oceane, Le Havre

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

GOAL will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.