When is the game between Central African Republic and Nigeria and how can I watch?

Nigeria would be hoping to revive their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification bid when they square up against the Central African Republic again.

The first leg staged at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Thursday did not go well for the Super Eagles as they were shocked 1-0 at home.



Despite dominating ball possession for a larger part of the crunch game, Gernot Rohr’s men were stunned late on as super-sub Karl Namnganda benefitted from sloppy defending to fire past goalkeeper Francis Uzoho.

While the West Africans are keen to bounce back from that setback, the Wild Beasts would be hoping to complete the double over Nigeria in their own quest to Qatar 2022.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The World Cup qualifier has been scheduled for 14:00 (West African Time) on Sunday, October 10.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Nigeria) Match Channel 10/10/21 13:00 GMT 14:00 Central African Republic vs Nigeria NFF TV

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Japoma Stadium, Douala, Cameroon

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.