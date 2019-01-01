When is the Fifa U20 World Cup clash between Nigeria and Qatar and how can I watch?
Nigeria begin their quest for glory at the 2019 U20 Fifa World Cup against Qatar on Friday.
The Flying Eagles will be making their 12th appearance on the global scene thanks to their fourth-place finish at the Africa U20 Cup of Nations staged in Niger Republic in February.
For the Asians, Poland 2019 will be their fourth appearance and they will be hoping to better their second-place finish achieved in Australia 1981.
And to achieve this, first, they must navigate past Paul Aigbogun’s men before taking on Ukraine and the United States in Group D.
WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME?
The encounter is scheduled to kickoff at 17:00 pm (West African Time) on Friday, May 24, 2019. Gates open at midday and fans would have a chance to buy their tickets, which will be complemented by activities such as the locker room experience, photo booths and a pre-match music extravaganza.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Time (Local)
|Time (GMT)
|Match
|Channel
|24/05/19
|5:00 PM
|17:00
|Nigeria U20 vs Qatar U20
|SuperSport 7
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Stadion Miejski w Tychach, Tychy
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
Goal will also be providing live, comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.