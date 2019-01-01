When is the Fifa U20 World Cup clash between Nigeria and Ukraine and how can I watch?
Nigeria are in dire need of a win when they face Ukraine in Thursday’s final Group D game.
The Flying Eagles are staring elimination in the face after their 2-0 defeat to the United States in their last outing.
The Ukrainians are through to the next round after two wins, but they would be gunning for their third win on the bounce.
Denys Popov is the Europeans’ danger man having scored a goal in each of his last two outings.
WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME?
The encounter is scheduled to kickoff at 19:30 pm (West African Time) on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Gates open at midday and fans would have a chance to buy their tickets, which will be complemented by activities such as the locker room experience, photo booths and a pre-match music extravaganza.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Time (Local)
|Time (WAT)
|Match
|Channel
|29/05/19
|20:30 PM
|19:30
|Nigeria U20 vs Ukraine U20
|SuperSport 7
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Bielsko-Biala Stadium, Bielsko-Biała
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
Goal will also be providing live, comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.