When is the Fifa U20 World Cup clash between Nigeria and Senegal and how can I watch?
Nigeria continue their quest for glory at the 2019 U20 Fifa World Cup against Senegal.
Thanks to their 1-1 draw with Ukraine, Paul Aigbogun’s boys qualified as one of the best third-placed teams at the competition.
Their reward was a date with their fellow Africans, who finished as Group A winners, where they won two games and got a draw.
Senegal’s most potent weapon is Amadou Sagna, who boasts with three goals after three games and he is expected to cause a lot of troubles for the Nigerian backline.
WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME?
The encounter is scheduled to kickoff at 19:00 pm (West African Time) on Monday, June 3, 2019. Gates open at midday and fans would have a chance to buy their tickets, which will be complemented by activities such as the locker room experience, photo booths and a pre-match music extravaganza.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Time
|Time (local)
|Match
|Channel
|03/06/19
|18:30pm GMT
|20.30 pm
|Senegal U20 vs Nigeria U20
|SuperSport 7
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Lodz Stadium, Łódź
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
Goal will also be providing live, comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.