When is the Fifa U20 World Cup clash between Nigeria and Senegal and how can I watch?

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the world youth championship clash between the Flying Eagles and the Young Lions of Teranga

Nigeria continue their quest for glory at the 2019 U20 Fifa World Cup against Senegal.

Thanks to their 1-1 draw with Ukraine, Paul Aigbogun’s boys qualified as one of the best third-placed teams at the competition.

Their reward was a date with their fellow Africans, who finished as Group A winners, where they won two games and got a draw.

Senegal’s most potent weapon is Amadou Sagna, who boasts with three goals after three games and he is expected to cause a lot of troubles for the Nigerian backline.

 

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME?

Senegal

The encounter is scheduled to kickoff at 19:00 pm (West African Time) on Monday, June 3, 2019. Gates open at midday and fans would have a chance to buy their tickets, which will be complemented by activities such as the locker room experience, photo booths and a pre-match music extravaganza.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Dele Tom-Bashiru, Nigeria U20

 

Date Time Time (local) Match Channel
03/06/19 18:30pm GMT 20.30 pm Senegal U20 vs Nigeria U20 SuperSport 7

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Lodz Stadium, Łódź

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will also be providing live, comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.

