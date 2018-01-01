When is the Europa League knockouts draw? Last 32 fixtures, teams & all you need to know

The final set of Europa League matches is set to be played on Thursday, setting the stage for the round of 32 draw to take place on Monday

The Europa League group stage with the teams for the next round already having been confirmed including the likes of Premier League teams Arsenal and Chelsea.

The draw date for the Europa League last 32 is edging closer, and Goal takes a look at how the draw can be followed, how it works and which teams have qualified so far.

When is the Europa League knockouts draw?

The draw for the Europa League last 32 stage will take place on December 17, 2018, and the draw for the last 16 will happen on February 22, 2019.

The draw will take place in Nyon at the headquarters of UEFA and proceedings will get started at 12pm GMT (7am ET), one hour after the draw for the Champions League.

Europa League knockouts draw seeding & how it works

Group Winners (seeded in round of 32 draw) Runners-up (unseeded in round of 32 draw) A Bayer Leverkusen Zurich B Red Bull Salzburg Celtic C Zenit Saint Petersburg Slavia Prague D Dinamo Zagreb Fenerbahce E Arsenal Sporting CP F Real Betis Olympiacos G Villarreal Rapid Wien H Eintracht Frankfurt Lazio I Genk Malmo J Sevilla Krasnodar K Dynamo Kyiv Rennes L Chelsea BATE Borisov

Champions League group stage third-placed teams

Seed Group Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts Seeding 1 C Napoli 6 2 3 1 7 5 +2 9 Seeded in round of 32 draw 2 H Valencia 6 2 2 2 6 6 -1 8 Seeded in round of 32 draw 3 B Inter 6 2 2 2 6 7 +1 8 Seeded in round of 32 draw 4 E Benfica 6 2 1 3 6 11 -1 7 Seeded in round of 32 draw 5 G Viktoria Plzen 6 2 1 3 7 16 -9 7 Unseeded in round of 32 draw 6 A Club Brugge 6 1 3 2 6 5 +1 6 Unseeded in round of 32 draw 7 F Shakhtar Donetsk 6 1 3 2 8 16 -8 6 Unseeded in round of 32 draw 8 D Galatasaray 6 1 1 4 5 8 -3 4 Unseeded in round of 32 draw

The knockout phase for the Europa League consists of 32 teams (unlike the 16 teams in the Champions League).

Twenty-four of the teams will comprise of group winners and runners-up of each of the 12 groups in the initial group stage, as well as the eight third-placed teams from the Champions League group stage.

In the round of 32 draw, 12 group winners and the four third-placed teams from the Champions League group stage with the better group records are seeded, and the 12 group runners-up and the other four third-placed teams are left unseeded.

The seeded teams are then drawn against the unseeded teams, with the seeded teams hosting the second leg. Teams from the same group or the same association (such as the Premier League or La Liga) may not be drawn against one another.

How to watch the Europa League knockouts draw

UEFA's official website will be streaming the draw live and it will also be available to watch on TV.

Goal will be bringing you all the latest developments from the draw too, so be sure to check in here.

When do the Europa League knockout stages start?

The first leg of the round of 32 stage will be played from February 14-21, and the second legs will be played from March 7-14.

When & where will the Europa League final take place?

The final will be played on May 29, 2019 at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan.

This season will be the first that the Europa League final is to be played at the same time as the Champions League final, with the winners of the competition earning the right to play the winners of the latter tournament in the 2019 UEFA Super Cup.