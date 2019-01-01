When is the Caf Confederation Cup clash between Enugu Rangers and Etoile du Sahel and how can I watch?
Enugu Rangers will be gunning for a revenge mission in Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup versus Etoile du Sahel.
The Tunisians got a 2-1 victory in the first leg thanks to goals from Iheb Msakni and Saddam Ben Aziza at the Stade Olympique de Sousse, Sousse.
And to realise their ambition of reaching the next round, Gbenga Ogunbote's men must silence the hosts before their teeming home fans.
This is the second time both teams will be meeting and defeat for the visitors might spell doom for the Tunisians.
WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME?
The encounter is scheduled to kick off at 14:00pm (West African Time) on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Gates open at midday and fans would have a chance to buy their tickets which will complement activities such as the locker room experience, photo booths and a pre-match music extravaganza.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Time (Local)
|Time (GMT)
|Match
|Channel
|03/03/19
|2:00 PM
|14:00
|Enugu Rangers vs Etoile du Sahel
|SuperSport 9
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
Goal will also be providing live, comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown on our site.