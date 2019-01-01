When is the Caf Champions League clash between Wydad Casablanca versus Lobi Stars and how can I watch?
Lobi Stars are on a redemption mission against hosts Wydad Casablanca on Tuesday.
The Nigerians bowed 1-0 to the north Africans no thanks to Mohamed Nahiri's penalty in the first leg and they will be out to put their qualification hopes back on track.
This is the second time both teams will be meeting and anything short of victory in Rabat might spell doom for the Nigerians.
WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME?
The encounter is scheduled to kick off at 20:00pm (West African Time) on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Gates open at midday and fans would have a chance to buy their tickets which will complement activities such as the locker room experience, photo booths and a pre-match music extravaganza.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Time (Local)
|Time (GMT)
|Match
|Channel
|12/02/19
|8:00 PM
|20:00
|Wydad Casablanca vs Lobi Stars
|SuperSport 9
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
Goal will also be providing live, comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown on our site.