Transfers
CAF Champions League

When is the Caf Champions League clash between Lobi Stars and Wydad Casablanca and how can I watch?

Shengolpix
Goal brings you everything you need to know about the Caf Champions League clash between the Pride of Benue and their Moroccan opponents

Lobi Stars are eyeing a second win in the Caf Champions League group stage when they host Wydad Casablanca on Friday.

The Nigerians bowed 1-0 at Asec Mimosas in their last outing in Abidjan and a win will put their qualification hopes back on track.

This is the first time both teams will be meeting and anything short of victory at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium might spell doom for the Nigerians.

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME?

Ismail El Haddad, Wydad Casablanca & Themba Zwane, Mamelodi Sundowns, May 2018

The encounter is scheduled to kick off at 5:00pm (West African Time) on Friday, February 1, 2019. Gates open at midday and fans would have a chance to buy their tickets which will complement activities such as the locker room experience, photo booths and a pre-match music extravaganza.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Lobi Stars vs Sundowns

 

Date Time (Local) Time (GMT) Match Channel
01/02/19 5:00 PM 17:00 Lobi Stars vs Wydad Casablanca SuperSport 9

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu

Godswill Akpabio Stadium

 

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will also be providing live, comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown on our site.

