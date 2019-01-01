When is the Caf Champions League clash between Asec Mimosas and Lobi Stars and how can I watch?
Lobi Stars would be hoping to continue with impressive run in the Caf Champions League when they face Asec Mimosas on Saturday.
The Nigerians bounced back from a goal down to defeat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in their opening fixture in Enugu.
For the Cote d'Ivoire outfit, they were torn apart 5-2 by Wydad Casablanca at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium,
WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME?
The encounter is scheduled to kick off at 8:00pm (West African Time) on Saturday, January 19, 2019. Gates open at midday and fans would have a chance to buy their tickets which will complement activities such as the locker room experience, photo booths and a pre-match music extravaganza.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Time (Local)
|Time (GMT)
|Match
|Channel
|19/01/19
|8:00 PM
|20:00
|Asec Mimosas vs Lobi Stars
|SuperSport9-
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny, Abidjan
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
Goal will also be providing live, comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown on our site.