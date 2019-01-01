Live Scores
CAF Champions League

When is the Caf Champions League clash between Asec Mimosas and Lobi Stars and how can I watch?

Comments()
Shengolpix
Goal brings you everything you need to know about the Caf Champions League clash between the Nigerians and their Cote d'Ivoire opponents

Lobi Stars would be hoping to continue with impressive run in the Caf Champions League when they face Asec Mimosas on Saturday.

The Nigerians bounced back from a goal down to defeat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in their opening fixture in Enugu.

For the Cote d'Ivoire outfit, they were torn apart 5-2 by Wydad Casablanca at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium,

Editors' Picks

This is the first time both teams will be meeting and a victory for the hosts will put their campaign back on track.

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME?

Asec Mimosas

The encounter is scheduled to kick off at 8:00pm (West African Time) on Saturday, January 19, 2019. Gates open at midday and fans would have a chance to buy their tickets which will complement activities such as the locker room experience, photo booths and a pre-match music extravaganza.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Lobi Stars vs Sundowns

 

Article continues below
Date Time (Local) Time (GMT) Match Channel
19/01/19 8:00 PM 20:00 Asec Mimosas vs Lobi Stars SuperSport9-

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny, Abidjan

Godswill Akpabio Stadium

 

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will also be providing live, comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown on our site.

Next article:
Mislintat set to leave as Arsenal continue search for technical director
Next article:
James is playing for Bayern future – Kovac
Next article:
Stephane M'Bia terminates contract with Toulouse
Next article:
Martinez signs five-year extension with Atlanta United
Next article:
Juventus vs Milan: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Close