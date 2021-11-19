When is the Budweiser Game of Kings and how can I watch?

Former Chelsea star John Terry, as well as Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos, are expected to play alongside Nigeria Professional Football League stars in the Budweiser Game of Kings showdown.

Thanks to their campaign tagged ‘Budweiser Game of Kings’, the premium beer brand are bringing the decorated players in the beautiful game to the West African country to engage in a novelty match alongside the best players in the NPFL.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The iconic game has been scheduled for 12:00 noon (West African Time) on Saturday, November 20.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Nigeria) Match Channel 20/11/21 11:00 GMT 12 noon Nigeria vs Central African Republic NFF TV

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

