When is the Afcon 2019 match between Uganda and Senegal and how can I watch?
Uganda, who have suffered a mixed set of results, from a comprehensive domination and dismantling of DR Congo to a lucky escape against Zimbabwe and being outplayed by Egypt, will square off against a Senegal side who have not yet shown the full capabilities of the dominant, formidable side they ought to be despite comfortable wins against Tanzania and Kenya.
Both these sides will need to be on top of their game with only this one chance to go a step further in their competition.
WHEN IS THE GAME?
This second Round of 16 match has been scheduled for 21:00 (GMT+2) on Friday, 05 July.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|LocalTime
|Time (Senegal)
|Match
|Channel
|05/07/19
|21:00
|19:00
|Uganda v Senegal
|SuperSport 7
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Cairo International Stadium, Cairo.
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
Goal will be providing comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.