When is the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifying third round draw being held?

The draw for the 2023 Asian Cup qualifying third round will be held on June 24, 2021, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has revealed

Following the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup joint qualifiers round two, 13 participating teams, including AFC Asian Cup 2023 host China and reigning Asian champions Qatar have sealed their places for the continental competition, which is scheduled to take place from June 16 to July 16, 2023.



On the other hand, three of the lowest-ranked second-placed teams, all eight third and fourth-placed teams across Groups A to H, as well as three best fifth-placed teams – 22 teams in total – have qualified for the 24-team AFC Asian Cup China 2023™ Qualifiers Final Round.





The remaining four participating teams ranked 36 to 39, will compete in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers play-offs, which will be played over two legs on September 7 and October 12, 2021.

India finished third in their group after a 1-1 draw against Afghanistan on Tuesday at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar. By finishing third in Group E, Igor Stimac's side directly progressed to the 2023 Asian Cup qualifying third round.

It was a mixed-bad experience for the Blue Tigers as they ended their campaign with four draws, three losses and one win from their eight matches. They have scored six goals and conceded only seven.

Stimac's men had three different goalscorers. Sunil Chhetri netted three goals while Adil Khan and Seiminlen Doungel scored a goal each.