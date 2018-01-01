Live Scores
African All Stars

When is Gor Mahia vs. Lobi Stars Caf Champions League game and how can I watch?

Last updated
Goal Kenya.
Goal brings you everything you need to know about the Caf Champions League game billed for Nairobi

Go Mahia will slug it out with Lobi Stars in the First round, first leg of the Caf Champions League billed for Nairobi.

The Nigerians breezed past Cameroon's UMS de Loum in the preliminary round, while the Kenyans relied on kicks from the penalty mark to edge Malawi's Nyasa Big Bullets.

This is the first time both teams will be meeting with the winner after two legs guaranteed a place in the group phase of the championship. 

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME?

Gor Mahia Assistant coach Zedekiah Otieno and Hassan Oktay.

The encounter is scheduled to kick off at 2:00pm (West African Time) on Sunday, December 15, 2018. Gates open at midday and fans would have a chance to buy their tickets which will complement activities such as the locker room experience, photo booths and a pre-match music extravaganza.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Solomon Ogbeide

 

Date Time (Local) Time (GMT) Match Channel
16/12/18 2:00 PM 14:00 Gor Mahia vs Lobi Stars ???

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Nairobi City Stadium

Godswill Akpabio Stadium

 

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will also be providing live, comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown on our site.

Close