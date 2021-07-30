When do Premier League, La Liga & Europe's top competitions begin in 2021-22?

Here's everything you need to know about when the coming campaign's major European club competitions are set to begin

After a busy summer jam-packed with mouthwatering international football action in the Euros, Copa America and 2020 Olympics, attention shifts to the domestic club competitions across Europe.

As the new season approaches, clubs will be fighting for domestic glory through their league competitions in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more.

So when does each league start and begin in 2021? Goal has everything you need to know.

On this page

Premier League, La Liga and more start and end dates 2021-2022

You can view the season start and end dates for all five major European leagues below.

Competition Season start date Season end date Premier League August 13, 2021 May 22, 2022 La Liga August 13, 2021 May 22, 2022 Serie A August 21, 2021 May 22, 2022 Bundesliga August 13, 2021 May 14, 2022 Ligue 1 August 6, 2021 May 21, 2022

When will the Premier League 2021 start and end?

The Premier League is slated to begin the 2021-22 season on August 13, with newly-promoted Brentford hosting Arsenal to begin the campaign.

The season will end on May 22, 2022 with all 20 teams playing on the same day.

When will La Liga 2021 start and end?

La Liga will start on August 13 with a match between Valencia vs Getafe. it will end also end on May 22, 2022.

When will Serie A 2021 start and end?

Serie A's campaign opens on August 21 with five games getting the season underway: Hellas Verona vs Sassuolo, Inter vs Genoa, Empoli vs Lazio and Torino vs Atalanta.

The Italian top-flight is scheduled to end on May 22, 2022.

When will Bundesliga 2021 start and end?

The Bundesliga season is scheduled to begin on August 13, with defending champions Bayern marking the start of the season with an opening clash against Borussia Mochengladbach.

Article continues below

The German top-flight season will end roughly a week before the other major European leagues on May 14.

When will Ligue 1 start and end?

Ligue 1 will start the earliest of the European leagues, getting their season started on August 6 and ending on May 21.

Monaco will welcome Nantes in the campaign opener.