The Nigerian joined the Premier League side as the Reds continue to reinforce their squad in the 2022-23 campaign

Emmanuel Dennis became the latest Nigerian star to join the Premier League, with the former Watford striker deciding to transfer to the newly-promoted Nottingham Forest.

The Super Eagle’s move to the City Ground saw him become the Reds’ 13th summer signing after a season at Vicarage Road – where he could not prevent the Hornets from getting demoted to the EFL Championship.

He will not be participating in the 2022 Fifa World Cup following the Super Eagles’ loss to Ghana in the playoffs, and his immediate focus is locked on making a positive impact on Steve Cooper’s squad

What number will he have on his back when opening up that quest? GOAL takes a look…



Getty

What will Emmanuel Dennis’ Nottingham Forest shirt number be?

Forest officially announced the arrival of Dennis on August 14 to end speculation regarding his next move.

The Super Eagle penned a four-year contract with the club coughing up a reported £20 million to Watford.

A statement from the club read: “Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the signing of striker Emmanuel Dennis from Watford,” a statement from Nottingham Forest read.

“The 24-year-old forward arrives on Trentside having hit double figures for The Hornets last season, returning 10 goals from 33 Premier League starts.

“Prior to arriving in England, Dennis’ first professional venture was in Ukraine's top-flight with Zorya Luhansk before enjoying a productive four-year spell in Belgium with Club Brugge, notably scoring twice in a 2-2 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid in the group stages of the 2019/20 Uefa Champions League.

“With seven international caps to date for Nigeria, the pacey forward links up with fellow countryman Taiwo Awoniyi to bolster The Reds' attacking options. Welcome to The City Ground, Emmanuel!”

He will wear jersey number 25.

Other players who have put on this shirt number during their time at City Ground include Glenn Murray, Kevin James, James Biggins, Robbie Blake, and Jesper Mattsson.

Emmanuel Dennis’ squad number history

During his spell at Zorya Lugansk, he wore jersey number 42 – the same number he wore at Belgian top-flight side Club Brugge.

While at FC Cologne, the striker was handed shirt number 43.

On the international scene, he first wore jersey no 11 at U23 level before rotating between 21, 15, 13, 17, and 14 with the Super Eagles.