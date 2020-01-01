What to expect from Serie A and LaLiga this weekend

Action continues in the Italian and Spanish elite divisions with heavyweight fixture poised to witness harvest of goals

welcome to Camp Nou in Sunday’s LaLiga showdown. Having brushed aside Villareal in their first game of the season, the Blaugrana won be hoping to continue with this awe-inspiring form against Julen Lopetegui’s men.

Visiting Sevilla also made a successful start to the new campaign. The holders silenced newly promoted Cadiz 3-1 with substitutes Luuk de Jong and Munir El Haddadi on the scoresheet. With a centre-back combo of Diego Carlos and Jules Kounde. the Andalusians will believe they can get something from the encounter.

welcome reigning champions to the Ciutat de on Sunday afternoon. The Frogs have a day less to prepare for this game following the midweek round of fixtures, making this game an even tougher scheme. They have enjoyed a couple of great results against Los Blancos over the last couple of years. Martin Odegaard is expected to start for Zinedine Zidane’s men following an impressive season on loan at last term.

More teams

Samuel Chukwueze’s head to the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday afternoon. Having suffered a 4-0 obliteration against Barcelona at Nou Camp, Unai Emery’s men must be at their best to pick up at least a point against Diego Simeone’s men. For , they are unbeaten in their last four matches against Villarreal, winning both of their home games during that run.

In other games, Real Sociedad welcome leaders to the Anoeta Stadium, while newly-promoted are guests of Elche. Valencia would be hoping to continue with their impressive start to the season against .

Don’t miss live #LaLiga mid week action on your GOtv.



Upgrade to GOtv Max for the best of football action #FootballWorthWatching pic.twitter.com/koZOkF5HQN — GOtv Nigeria (@GOtvNg) September 30, 2020

In the , Cristiano Ronaldo’s welcome to the Allianz Stadium. Victor Osimhen’s Blues have have made a good start to the new season following a dreadful campaign last time round, but there’s no tougher game in Italian football right now.

Considering the goalscoring form these two teams have begun the new season in, Juve versus Napoli could be in for another entertaining affair on Sunday.

meet Romelu Lukaku’s Milan in a mouthwatering Italian topflight action in the capital. The Biancocelesti were the dark horse in the title race, but are well in contention and a win on home soil could see them leapfrog both the Nerazzurri and Juventus if results go their way.

host Spezia in matchday Three of Serie A on at Giuseppe Meazza. The hosts currently sit in 2nd place in the table having beaten Crotone 0-2 last time out, while the visitors are in 17th after their 1-4 loss against .

The last time Spezia won away in the league was one game ago against , while Milan’s last home defeat was eight matches ago versus .

Don’t miss these actions on GOtv Max. GOTv Max package is the topmost subscription plan when you talk about the GOTv cable network.

This package allows you to enjoy even more in the comfort of your home. With GOtv Max you can treat yourself to the widest variety of choice sports for 3,600 naira only.