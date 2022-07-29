What's Kompany done to Burnley?! New-look Clarets playing different brand of football under ex-Man City star

The Clarets turned it on for their opening game in the Championship, raising hopes they will make a swift return to the top flight

Even at their best, Burnley have rarely served as shorthand for flowing passing football that really gets the blood moving. But that might just be about to change thanks to the influence of new coach, Manchester City idol Vincent Kompany.

Clarets fans were bowled over by a brilliant display during the first half of Friday's Championship opener against Huddersfield, raising hopes that the club are in for a season to remember as they look to seal passage back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Just like watching... Burnley?

Burnley took an early lead through Ian Maatsen in Kompany's competitive debut on the bench to take them into half-time 1-0 up away from home.

But it was not so much the scoreline, rather the manner of play which made observers stand up and pay attention.

Kompany's charges completed 300 passes in the first half alone, a figure they had only broken twice over 90 minutes in the entirety of the last Premier League season.

On social media, meanwhile, a curious new nickname emerged in homage to the beautiful football exhibited by the visitors...