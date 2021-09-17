What is the record for most Premier League assists in a season?
Many goals wouldn't be scored if not for the players providing the crucial assists: a great delivery from a free-kick or an in-swinging corner that makes a tap-in easier than ever.
Goal-scorers tend to get most of the attention during matches, but a good assist should never be overlooked.
So which player holds the record for providing the most Premier League assists in a single campaign? Goal takes a look.
The record of most Premier League assists in a single season is shared by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne, who both tallied 20.
Henry racked up his incredible assist tally playing for Arsenal during the 2002-03 season, while De Bruyne clocked in 20 assists for Manchester City in 2019-20.
De Bruyne makes the top 10 list an astonishing three times, managing 18 assists during the 2016-17 season for Manchester City plus a further 16 assists in 2017-18 for the same club.
They are followed by former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in third place, who had 19 assists to his name during the 2015-16 season.
Then comes former Chelsea duo Frank Lampard and Cesc Fabregas plus De Bruyne again, all on 18 assists each.
Fabregas also appears on the list twice, his 17 assists for Arsenal in 2007-08 ranking him in seventh place.
Most Premier League assists in a season full list
|Season
|Player
|Assists
|2002-03
|Thierry Henry
|20
|2019-20
|Kevin De Bruyne
|20
|2015-16
|Mesut Ozil
|19
|2004-05
|Frank Lampard
|18
|2014-15
|Cesc Fabregas
|18
|2016-17
|Kevin De Bruyne
|18
|2007-08
|Cesc Fabregas
|17
|1992-93
|Eric Cantona
|16
|2017-18
|Kevin De Bruyne
|16
|1994-95
|Matthew Le Tissier
|15
|1995-96
|Steve McManaman
|15
|1999-00
|David Beckham
|15
|1999-00
|Nolberto Solano
|15
|2001-02
|Robert Pires
|15
|2011-12
|David Silva
|15
|2016-17
|Christian Eriksen
|15
|2017-18
|Leroy Sane
|15
|2018-19
|Eden Hazard
|15
Who has the most assists in Premier League history?
Ryan Giggs is the current record-holder for most assists in Premier League history, with 162 during his extensive career at Old Trafford.
He is followed by Fabregas, who provided a total of 111 assists during his time playing for both the Gunners and Chelsea – but he is still a whopping 51 behind Giggs.
Wayne Rooney comes in third with 103 assists, with Lampard shortly behind on 102.
Ex-Arsenal man Dennis Bergkamp rounds out the top five with 94 assists
|Rank
|Player
|Assists
|Seasons
|1
|Ryan Giggs
|162
|1992-93 – 2012-13
|2
|Cesc Fabregas
|111
|2004-05 – 2017-18
|3
|Wayne Rooney
|103
|2002-03 – 2017-18
|4
|Frank Lampard
|102
|1997-98 – 2014-15
|5
|Dennis Bergkamp
|94
|1995-96 – 2005-06