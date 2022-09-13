What is Sadio Mane's FIFA 23 rating? Bayern Munich and Senegal star's stats revealed

GOAL takes a look at how the Bayern Munich and Senegal forward’s ratings break down, including his pace and dribbling stats

Sadio Mane is one of the best African players at the moment, which is why he was named African Player of the Year for the second consecutive time.

During a trophy-laden spell at Liverpool, he won the FA Cup, Premier League, Champions League, Uefa Super Cup, and the Fifa Club World Cup.

Mane picked up an Africa Cup of Nations winner's medal with Senegal during the 2021 edition staged in Cameroon.

Since joining Bayern Munich from the Reds, the 30-year-old has been in fine form, scoring six goals in his first ten appearances for the Bavarians across all competitions.

Globally, he is without doubt one of the finest in the game, as reflected in EA Sports' decision to rank him among the top 15 players. The video game developer has now revealed his rating on FIFA 23 ahead of the game's official release date on September 30.

So what is Mane's FIFA 23 rating? GOAL takes a look at the breakdown plus his rating history.

What is Sadio Mane's FIFA 23 rating?

Mane has an overall rating of 89 on FIFA 23. His ratings have not changed from FIFA 22.

With that rating, the Senegal international sits above Harry Kane, N'Golo Kante, Erling Haaland, and Toni Kroos.

Mane is one of the fastest players in the game with a 90 pace rating and coupled with his impressive agility and acceleration statistics, he is sure to be a massive force in the latest edition of the game.

You can see Mane's FIFA 23 ratings in detail below.

Stat Rating PAC 90 SHO 83 PAS 80 DRI 88 DEF 44 PHY 77 OVR 89

Sadio Mane's FIFA rating history

Mane started his journey in FIFA 14 with a rating of just 69. In the next edition, he took a leap and was rated 74, an increase of five points.



Game Rating FIFA 14 69 FIFA 15 74 FIFA 16 78 FIFA 17 79 FIFA 18 84 FIFA 19 86 FIFA 20 88 FIFA 21 90 FIFA 22 89 FIFA 23 89

He got a rating of 74 in FIFA 15. However, he climbed to 86 in FIFA 19.

Mane's rating on the game has been above 80 since FIFA 18, with his only 90-plus ratings being 90 in FIFA 21 - his highest rating ever.