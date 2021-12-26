'What are Musa, Ighalo, Shehu doing there?' - Fans react to Nigeria squad list for Afcon

Nigeria will be making their 19th appearance at the upcoming continental showpiece in January.

After much anticipation, interim-coach Augustine Eguavoen released his 28-man squad list that will compete for continental glory for Afcon in Cameroon next month.

Amid all the uncertainty about his availability, Victor Osimhen recently pronounced himself ready for selection and it was a relief for fans to see the Napoli forward included in the plans as well.

In-form Emmanuel Dennis, Kelechi Nwakali and Sadiq Umar also joined a comprehensive attacking list that also included Odion Ighalo and Ahmed Musa.

There was room for one NPFL star to make the cut, with Enyimba shot-stopper John Noble, is a part of the four-man goalkeeping list alongside Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho and Daniel Akpeyi.

However, there were notable exclusions and perhaps names many felt were not worthy to deserve a call-up.

The squad list has brought about mixed reviews so far and we take a look at the best reactions from fans on social media.

What fans said

Expectations are always high for the Super Eagles.

Nigeria have one of the most vocal fans on the continent and they did not hold back in their comments on a post shared by GOAL Africa.

Demola Adesina had no issues with the list, saying: “Happy to see Emmanuel Dennis, Nwakali and Victor on that list. Hope we win the Nation's Cup this time around.”

For Polycarb Onyebuchi, he was critical of the criteria behind the whole selection process. He said: “Favouritism in team selection. How can you pick players from South Africa and Cyprus leagues over players in German and Scottish leagues? I am not happy Eguaveon selected Abdullahi, Ndah, Musa over Akpoguma, Calvin Bassey and Ademola Lookman.”

A non-Nigerian was excited to watch a certain Super Eagles star at Afcon. “I never thought Emmanuel Denis was from Nigeria. He is a fantastic striker to watch in Afcon”, said Yussuf Kushe.

Emmanuel Agbuna was just about fine with the selection. “Nice list..just seeing Ayoniyi, Dennis and Onyeka and am already satisfied with the list.”

Article continues below

Okoro Junior did not hold back in calling out some names that should not have been on the list according to him. He said: “Nigeria and politics. What's Musa, Ighalo, Shehu doing there when we have Lookman and Bassey. Average team.”

In similar thoughts with the above, Chidi Onyekwere added: “Honestly, I'm not too impressed with this squad. Where's Akpoguma? Onuachu? Simmy? Three out of Ighalo, Musa, Iwobi, Ekong and a keeper shouldn't have made this team! Wish them all the best though.”

Starting this week, invited players are expected to start making their way to camp for final preparations ahead of the tournament and fans will no doubt continue to share their thoughts on the Super Eagles squad list.