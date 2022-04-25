‘What does Mane have to do to get sent off? – Fans question why Liverpool star stayed on in Everton win

Certain fans across the world have wondered when Liverpool winger Sadio Mane will be shown a red card after his two incidents in the 2-0 Premier League win against Everton on Sunday.

During the Merseyside derby which saw the Reds score through Andy Robertson and Divock Origi in the second half, the 30-year-old Senegal international was first cautioned by referee Stuart Atwell after pushing Allan’s face moments before the half-time break.

In the second incident, fans question how Mane was pictured pushing his finger into the face of Everton defender Mason Holgate.

A number of fans believe Mane deserved to be sent off in the derby with Graeme Souness saying as quoted by SkySports: “Mane’s lucky; he’s pushed Allan and tried to poke Mason Holgate as well. It’s not a push on Holgate, he’s got his finger out, there’s more intent than just a push.”

Below is how fans took to their social media pages to question the decision not to send off the Lion of Teranga captain.

Sadio Mane was lucky to escape a red card 🟥 after he attempted to eye poke Everton's Holgate but it was unnoticed pic.twitter.com/4ttwTtx0qx — The Football Culture (@m59173145) April 24, 2022

How is Sadio Mane still on the pitch? — Darren Russell (@DarrenRussell_) April 24, 2022

Why didn’t Sadio Mane get a red card for putting his hands on two Everton players? — Uyazi (@M_uyazi) April 24, 2022

Sadio Mane should be off but because he plays for Liverpool, he didn't receive a red card — Donato Da Silva (@Don_Vito8) April 24, 2022

Sadio Mane should have been SENT OFF!!! VAR failed in those instances.

Mane had no right put his finger in Holgate's face and also his hand on Allan's face #LIVEVE @premierleague @SkySportsPL — i-am-in-u (@iaminu) April 24, 2022

The drabbest, dullest #MerseysideDerby in recent memory. Sadio Mané should be off for poking Holgate(?) in the face like that, no? How does he manage to escape sanction for such actions? #LIVEVE #EPL — DeFash (@littuprofessor) April 24, 2022

Sadio Mane shud hav gt a Red Card thr..#LIVEVE.. ya.. bt they r nt #MUFC... Correct..my Bad. — Dr. Dhananjay P (@djayparab) April 24, 2022

Anyone want to explain to me why Anthony Martial got a red card for this by VAR last season but Sadio Mane didn’t get a Red card for his reaction today..? pic.twitter.com/66BLqOysd1 — Mike (@Mike87_United) April 24, 2022

Stonewall red card for Sadio Mane, referees and VAR persistently picking and choosing when to give decisions rather than a consistent outcome, yet again. — Bewsh (@Bewsh88) April 24, 2022

Liverpool win this now after Everton not given a penalty and sadio mane not sent off yet again.... #LIVEVE #epl #premierleague — Cal Gaffney (@calvgaff) April 24, 2022

Hi guys, why was sadio mane not seen red for flirting that hand? — INCREDIBLE BEN. (@Benjami29912882) April 24, 2022

Owed at least 1 penalty

Sadio Mane shouldve been sent off

Trent Alexander-Arnold shouldve been sent off (at least 2 yellow card offences, only one punished) — Harry (@Owens_EFC) April 24, 2022

How many red cards has sadio mane got away with this season...lucky lucky guy — ŁĘØ (@_GOA7_) April 24, 2022

Referees should be doing post match interviews too. How Sadio Mane wasn't red carded is beyond me. #LIVEVE — tunde onakoya (@tundetriflin) April 24, 2022

Btw Sadio mane survived a red card , putting fingers in some ones eyes 2 times ! He survived ! — Arinda E (@EllyArinda_) April 24, 2022

Sadio Mane a lucky guy — Mr. Lincoln (@lincolntolex) April 24, 2022

Sadio Mane gets away with quite a lot. Should’ve seen red at least two or three times this season — Dylan (@dylantaank) April 24, 2022

never seen a player get away with red cards like sadio mane — jack (@afcjackk) April 24, 2022

Liverpool benefits from favouritism

Everton denied 2 clear penalties if it was Mo Salah they were going to be given! Sadio Mane was supposed to be sent off! Mxm! — philani dube (@_skirroboy) April 24, 2022

Sadio Mane attempted an eye gouge and VAR didn't sent him off.



Just a little heads up to those who think the Premier League is above board. — Cutzy 🇩🇯 (@CurtisMahony) April 25, 2022

What does Sadio Mane have to do to get sent off? — Neil (@mancityneil) April 24, 2022

will sadio mane ever get a red card in the prem? — Hayden (@haydenchyu) April 24, 2022

Meanwhile, another supporter has defended Mane from the two incidents saying he did not deserve to be sent off while another opined Everton will be relegated because Mane was not sent off.

Can’t believe Osman and Owen are spending this much time debating whether Sadio Mane should have been sent off for the “hand to the face” incidents during that pre-halftime scuffle…Ridiculous — SolaEgunjobi (@SolaEgunjobi) April 24, 2022

Gordon penalty and Sadio Mane not getting sent off is proof that English football is fixed — Evertonian. (@TheEvertonian78) April 24, 2022

Had Sadio Mane been sent off, Everton might have won. If Everton get relegated, it's on Holgate and Allan for not taking the fall. #LIVEVE — Ganeshan (@ganeshan_iyer) April 24, 2022

Meanwhile, another group of fans has questioned the importance of having VAR in Premier League matches.

What is the point of VAR? Sadio Mane gouges someone's ey. The ref doesn't see it, yet every camera at Anfield does. So why doesn't VAR step in and point this out to the ref? #LIVEVE #LiVARpool — Andy Wedge (@andy_wedge) April 24, 2022

Love how the rules don’t seem to apply to Mane. Dives constantly, gets caught but doesn’t get booked and just then a hand to the face of another player. Should be a red but of course not cos he’s Sadio Mane! — Max Sheridan (@SheriDango92) April 24, 2022

That's a blatant attempt at an eye gouge from Sadio Mane. How have VAR missed that? — Jack Elderton (@jackelderton) April 24, 2022

Sadio Mané pushed Allan in the face and then tried to poke Holgate in the eye straight after, if VAR doesn’t give red cards for situations like this then there is no point in having it. — Max (@MaxTrading97) April 24, 2022

I’m not asking for red cards all the time but when I see sadio mane throwing his hands about and finger gouging players I kinda wanna see some sort of consistency seeing as these officials like to show it so much on Xhaka #Arsenal #LIVEVE #xhaka pic.twitter.com/cS8sZRjHnJ — Gabriel | Magnificientaleas (@ODIVERS0) April 24, 2022

Despite the incident, another set of supporters including one from Senegal have maintained that Mane is the best player in the world.

SADIO MANÉ IS THE BEST PLAYER💪🏾👈🏾ALL SENÉGALESE🇸🇳ARE PROUD OF HIM❤️🤩🙈 pic.twitter.com/GkyjFdokuJ — Maxtar Mbacke (@MaxtarMbackee) April 24, 2022

i said the last time i was on it and ill say it again. sadio mane is the best player football playa in the weuld. — lucas hypsk (@bostalhaofudido) April 24, 2022

