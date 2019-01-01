What are the most popular football boots are worn by Premier League footballers?

Just which brand - and which pair - are the most common across the upmost tier of the British game? Goal takes a look at who's wearing what.

With another Premier League season in the can, have retained the title for the first time to complete a domestic treble and make some history in English football.

Elsewhere, , , and are all still flying the flag on the continent too as the foursome prepare to compete in the and finals respectively.

But with another 380 games played out across 21 grounds, there's been no shortage of flashy footwear on display for fans across the campaign.

But just what brand has seen the most exposure across yards of turf? And which footballing boot has been the pick of the players? Goal takes a look at the facts and figures...

Which brand is worn the most in the Premier League?

According to website FootballBootsDB , one name has dominated the boot battle this season in the prime tier of the game in - Nike .

The Oregon-based apparel company saw their range worn by 267 players in the Premier League across 2018-19, a whopping 56.3 percent of all individuals.

That outguns their nearest rival Adidas by over an additional 20 percent, with the German manufacturers commanding a 39.5 share overall.

The pair's dominance however means that less than a twentieth of all remaining boots are come from other brands.

For example, only three players at Manchester City wore neither Nike or Adidas this season, with Vincent Kompany, David Silva and Sergio Aguero all plumping for Puma.

Likewise, Liverpool's squad only features a quartet without the studs two sportswear giants, with Trent Alexander-Arnold playing in Under Armour and Sadio Mane opting for New Balance.

Three separate brands sat atop the eventual individual Golden Boot standings, with Mane joined by team-mate Mohamed Salah and his pair of Adidas, alongside Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the Nike.

The Gunners forward happens to be the rare exception to the rule in sporting the Portland business' shoes; they are the only team in the Premier League where Nike do not dominate the dressing room, with Adidas out on top at the Emirates Stadium.

Which boot is worn the most in the Premier League?

There’s one winner head and shoulders above the rest in the Premier League for the most worn boot and it’s a doozy – the Nike Mercurial .

Also worn on the continent by luminaries such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, it stands out as the only shoe worn by more than a hundred players in the top flight, with 101 individuals sporting them this season.

They alone accounts for just over a fifth of all boots sported in the top flight, meaning, on average, at least five players in any given game will be wearing them.

Big name players wearing them include Chelsea striker Eden Hazard, Manchester City forward Leroy Sane, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and 's Anthony Martial.

Despite their dominance overall, Nike only occupy first place in the top three, with Adidas coming in second and third with the X and Predator respectively, with 86 and 58 players.

Stars wearing the former include Tottenham’s Heung-min Son and Blues pair Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi, while the latter is sported by United’s Paul Pogba and Spurs duo Dele Alli and Harry Winks.