'What a sh*t question!' - Klopp refuses to accept Liverpool's 'Inevitables' tag

The Reds boss said that he wasn't even familiar with the word as he revealed he doesn't care for the discussion despite his side's lead

Jurgen Klopp rejected a claim that his side are 'the Inevitables' as moved one step closer to a first Premier League title in 30 years with a victory over on Thursday.

The Reds pulled off yet another late stunner on Thursday evening as a late goal from Roberto Firmino saw Liverpool escape as 2-1 winners.

The result marked Liverpool's 14th successive league win as they continue to run rampant through the Premier League.

Having only dropped two points this campaign, the Reds maintain a 16-point lead atop the Premier League with 15 matches left to play.

The lead is one that even Klopp is surprised by, as the manager admitted that he forgot just how far ahead Liverpool have gotten this season.

As a result of their unblemished record, Liverpool have earned comparisons to 's famous Invincibles team, with some calling the Red 'the Inevitables' based on their current league position.

But Klopp rejected that notion when asked what he thought of the term.

“You know already before you ask, that’s a sh*t question. Yet you still ask," Klopp responded.

"I have never heard that word before. I have no clue what it means. What is inevitable? Ah, it’s going to happen?

"We couldn’t care less. As far as I’m concerned we are not even mathematically qualified for the yet.

"The only thing we can do is focus on the next game. That is Shrewsbury, then West Ham, then , then a week off and we start again. That’s the plan. I don’t know another plan.

"Whatever you say about us, if it’s positive then thank you very much, and if it’s negative, I don’t care! I cannot change the situation; I never heard that anything is decided before it’s decided so why should we think about these things?

"The game last night was a very good example for our situation. It was never easy and it never will be easy. We just have to fight as much as we can, that’s what we did last night and why the boys won the game. That’s the only thing we can focus on.”

Liverpool face an aforementioned visit to Shrewsbury this weekend before taking on West Ham in what represents their game-in-hand atop the Premier League.