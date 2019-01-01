'We've improved a lot' - Nigeria's Thomas Dennerby picks positives after Women's World Cup exit

The Super Falcons have crashed out of the tournament following a knockout stage defeat to Germany on Saturday

coach Thomas Dennerby believes his side have improved a lot despite crashing out of the Women's World Cup in Grenoble on Saturday.

The Super Falcons were bounced out of the tournament after losing 3-0 to two-time world champions in a Round of 16 match at Stade des Alpes.

Overall, the African champions only won against but lost to Norway, and Germany in four matches at the showpiece in France.

The tactician insists he was impressed by his players, particularly with their performances in the second-half against the Germans.

“I think we showed the whole world that Nigeria have a team that has improved a lot," Dennerby told the media.

"Of course, you’re not satisfied to go out but you also have to recognise where we came from – and we’re just not ready yet.

"It’s important to play high-level teams like Germany because the players can see that even the smallest mistakes get punished.

Article continues below

"But the second half was really good and now we just need to focus on improving and using all the FIFA dates to play matches.

"We will need to keep working hard for the future because we have some really talented players back in Nigeria.”

After their World Cup exit, Nigeria will hope their many impressive results in 2019 would be enough to gain a huge leap on the next Fifa world rankings, to be released on July 12.