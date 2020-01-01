‘We’ve changed the face of football’ – FCT FA boss Mohammed gives scorecard

The seasoned football administrator has given an account of stewardship as boss of the Federal Capital Territory Football Association

Adam Mouktar Mohammed reveals his administration has aided the growth of football in the Federal Capital Territory which has rubbed off positively on .

Before his election into office in 2019, football in the FCT was plunging – however, the arrival of the Nigeria Football Federation member ushered in a breath of fresh air.

One of his biggest highlights was facilitating the coming of ex- striker and great Giovane Elber to Abuja for an intensive coaching programme.

Saturday marks a year since he had passed the mantle of leadership, and the veteran administrator tells Goal what he has achieved and what the future holds.

“It has been fantastic because we achieved a lot in the last 12 months. We’ve changed the face of football,” said Mohammed.

“We brought a lot of initiatives, developments and we’ve touched a lot of areas. So, it has really been special.

“We have run an all-inclusive system where all the six area councils have been part and parcel of. We included them in all the competitions and its organisation.

“I paid for all-expense training for 21 coaches (male and female) drawn from these councils at the National Institute for Sports (NIS). We did the Bayern Munich programme, so, in terms of grassroots, we have done a lot not just for the coaches but for the referees and all the players.

“So, I will say confidently that we touched every area in terms of grassroots without leaving any stone untouched.

“We introduced Teqball – which is football played on tables. For the first time in Abuja, we had the beach soccer competition as well as renovate several football pitches.

“We have done a lot and we have a lot planned. For the future, we want to bring in a lot of innovations to football – particularly developing talents while ensuring that every area of the council has a new facility.”

It would be recalled that Mohammed at the beginning of the year voiced his discontent with Nigeria’s ill preparations for the upcoming age-grade competitions.

Before the coronavirus pandemic up to date, the country’s not started any form of training as they remain without a team or a technical crew for the assignments ahead.

“There is cause for alarm because naturally, you would see that the most successful countries in the world are the most stable in terms of their setup, technical crew and so on,” he told Goal.

“As I have always said, we need a template to grow our football, we need a style, a culture and need to build from the technical department so that all our national teams are synergised and play the same way.

“So, when you pick a player from the U17s, it is easy to assimilate up until the Super Eagles. We are in sort of darkness at the moment but I think we will get it right.”