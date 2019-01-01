'We've caught the eye of the world' - Van Wyk proud of Banyana despite early Women's World Cup exit

Banyana Banyana suffered an early exit from the showpiece but the captain is pleased with her side's overall performances

Janine Van Wyk has praised for their impressive debut campaign despite an early exit from the Women's World Cup in .

Banyana Banyana bowed to a 3-1 defeat against in their opening game in Le Havre before a narrow 1-0 loss to in Paris.

Hopes of ending their group stage on the high were dashed by a 4-0 bashing at the hands of in .

The captain is not perturbed by their poor maiden outing at the World Cup, insisting that they caught the eye of the world with their performances.

"So our Fifa Women's World Cup has unfortunately come to an end. It's been the most memorable experience of my life," Van Wyk told the media.

"Thank you for all the support throughout this journey. I'm sure team Banyana Banyana has caught the eye of many people around the world with the way we displayed our football, our spirit and character.

"Many ruled us out before we even started. Sometimes it's not about winning to be seen or spoken about showing your worth and what value you bring to the game with the 'Never Say Die' kind of attitude.

"Even though we knew that it would be an uphill battle, we never backed down from any challenge and that is what makes this team special.

"Thank you to all our supporters who cheered us on and motivated us to keep pushing. It was the most amazing feeling to see South African flags waving in the stadiums and receiving all the messages of support from our fellow South Africans back home.

"From here on, we shall continue to Rise above, learn from our failures and grow to become better at what we love to do because that's who we are. We are Banyana Banyana."

South Africa returned home from the Women's World Cup to a warm welcome in Johannesburg on Wednesday.