West Ham's Zouma avoids jail but banned from keeping cats for five years over abuse video

The France international pleaded guilty to two charges under the Animal Welfare act in May

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has avoided jail over the viral video that showed him kicking and slapping a cat, but has been sentenced to community service and banned from keeping the animal for five years.

Disturbing footage of Zouma abusing a cat that was posted on his brother Yoan's Snapchat account was widely circulated online in February, prompting an RSPCA investigation.

The France international subsequently had his two male Bengal cats taken away from him and was later hit with three charges under the Animal Welfare act.

What punishment has Zouma received?

Zouma pled guilty to two counts of causing "unnecessary suffering" to a cat at Thames Magistrates Court last week, and was also up on a separate breach of animal welfare duty charge.

The 27-year-old was formally sentenced on June 1, with District Judge Susan Holdham handing him 180 hours of community service.

Yoan, meanwhile, was also hit with two charges and received 140 hours of community service, and both men have been banned from keeping cats for the next five years.

What did the judge say to the brothers in court?

Ms Holdham said that the brothers had expressed "genuine remorse" for their actions.

She was, however, damning in her assessment of their treatment of the cat, as she added: "Both of you took part in this disgraceful and reprehensible act with this pet cat.

"The cat looked up to you to care for its needs. On that date in February you did not provide for its needs."

Zouma's two cats have been signed over to be rehomed, while West Ham have yet to confirm whether the centre-half will face any suspension from football after the final verdict.

